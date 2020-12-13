Franklin’s Career Game Leads Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Sophomore guard, Armaan Franklin had a career-high 19 points on five made three pointers, also a career high as Indiana blew out North Alabama 87-52 to move to 4-2 on the season.
The Hoosiers were coming off an overtime loss at #20 Florida State, but showed no lingering effects of the heartbreaking loss. Freshman, Trey Galloway had the play of the game early in the first half. As the Hoosiers brought the ball up to set up the offense, Galloway slashed to the basket for a thunderous slam. He scored 11 points off the bench. Sophomore, Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Hoosiers have six days off before taking on Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, December 19th.
