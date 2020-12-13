Indoor dining in Kentucky restarts Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky restaurants were forced to close indoor dining in another round of restrictions, but that will all change again on Monday.
Governor Andy Beshear made the executive order in November limiting indoor dining until Dec. 13. Not everything is going back to normal, there are still guidelines that need to be followed. Starting Monday, the governor reminds everyone that restaurants and bars can resume indoor dining at 50% capacity. He said there was a renewed commitment to enforcing the mask mandate and that was stressed to businesses.
Restaurants and bars will be required to stop food service at 11 p.m. and will have a curfew of 12 a.m. Social gatherings starting Monday are recommended to stay at a total of two households.
Gyms, recreation centers, theaters, venue spaces and other similar businesses will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity starting Dec. 14 as well.
The Jefferson County Fire Service shared warnings to businesses trying to survive the pandemic. If they continue with outdoor dining and use tents, the tents have to have the NFPA 701 sticker on it. It’s required for a public or business setting. Also, heating devices that create an open flame or glow are prohibited. Check for the stickers that indicate if it is safe for indoor use.
These two steps can save you fines if fire marshals do random safety checks. Employers are recommended to keep only about half of their staff in the workplace if possible.
Those who are able to work at home are told to do so to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
