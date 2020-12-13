Police investigating mysterious death in Crescent Springs as homicide

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County authorities are investigating after a young mother was fatally shot last Sunday night in Crescent Springs.
Alyssa Murray, 22, was shot inside her townhome on Anderson Road, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.
The prosecutor says Murray died at the scene.
No arrests have been made so far.
“I guess there was nothing obviously apparent why anybody would want to kill Ms. Murray,” Sanders told FOX19 NOW Friday.
Murray’s mother says the 22-year-old was a mother herself and worked at Citi Bank.
At first Kenton County police thought Murray’s death was a suicide, but that changed when the coroner arrived on scene.
“I think they quickly eliminated the possibility of suicide,” Sanders said. “This is most definitely being investigated as a homicide, and that investigation is well underway.”
Sanders says there were no signs that someone broke into the home.
“Their detectives are now investigating who else was present at the time when Ms. Murray died and who could have been responsible for the gunshot wound that took her life,” Sanders explained.
The neighbors with whom FOX19 NOW spoke described Murray as a sweet woman.
Sanders says the community doesn’t need to be concerned.
“Right now we have no reason to believe that this was a random attack or anything like that,” he said.
Sanders says he hopes investigators will have an idea of who might have killed Murray in the very near future.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for funeral arrangements.
If you have any information in the case, you’re urged to contact the Kenton County Police Department.
