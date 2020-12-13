Services scheduled for Zoneton fire chief who died after COVID, cancer battles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral services have been set for a local fire chief who died following battles with both cancer and COVID-19.
Zoneton Fire District Chief Rob Orkies died Friday.
Two visitations have been scheduled at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home at Preston Highway and John Harper in Zoneton. The first one is set for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the second is planned for Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Orkies’ funeral service has been scheduled to take place Friday at 11 a.m. at the Okolona Christian Church at 10801 Faithful Way in Louisville. Burial and fire service honors will follow at Brookland Cemetery.
Masks and social distancing are required at the visitations and the funeral.
Orkies worked in the fire service for more than 36 years, and joined the Zoneton Fire District in 1994 after serving with the Okolona Fire Department.
