SnowTALK! Weather Blog

TONIGHT/MONDAY: Overall thinking is still the same with this one. Mainly a cold rain (yuck) for Central KY. If it can come down hard enough, there is a chance you can flip those drops to flakes. And some large ones too! That could cause some brief accumulation on grassy areas or slush but most roads will just be wet. Where the moisture will be lacking (near Louisville) it looks to be more of a light/cold drizzle. We could get colder after sunrise Monday to allow for that drizzle to go to flurries, but again, no impact. This one is more of a “festive” snow if you are lucky enough to experience the changeover. We’ll be watching it carefully.