Pfizer vaccine arrives in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – On Sunday, people witnessed a turning point on the runway as the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Louisville.
Some people believe it is the beginning of the end.
“This vaccine is a symbol of hope,” Captain Houston Mills said.
Mills is the pilot who flew to the Pfizer plant to pick up the COVID-19 vaccine.
It has been about a year, since then, the virus has claimed lives, caused pain and angst. It has impacted millions of people across the world. Sunday, Mills and his co-pilots brought the light in the darkness.
“What a great time to have a message about things getting better, than the holiday season,” Mills said.
He and his co-pilot, along with other UPS employees, fly, ship and deliver items every day. Trucks and planes are often packed with gifts to loved ones. Since the pandemic began, they have sent 50,000 lifesaving shipments to hospitals daily and 24 million pounds of PPE.
However, Sunday morning’s trip carried more than just cargo on the plane, but weight in their hearts.
“It makes us proud to be part by doing what matters most and that’s delivering what matters,” Mills said.
Employees pulled temperature-controlled boxes from the plane, then loaded the boxes filled with the vaccines and dry ice onto a conveyer belt. The packages were then separated into deliveries and back onto a mode of transit. Its next stop will be healthcare systems throughout the country and the world.
Mills, a Marine Corps veteran, took an oath to fight enemies foreign and domestic. He still serves his country, but this time fighting the invisible enemy.
“If it’s one thing the pandemic taught me, your family and friends are important,” Mills said. “We have to stay hopeful as a nation, we have the best folks in the world working on these healthcare solutions for us.” Healthcare systems could get their first shipment of the virus as early as Monday.
