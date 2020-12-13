Woman killed in Park Hill neighborhood shooting identified

Woman killed in Park Hill neighborhood shooting identified
A woman who died after she was shot, along with an infant, in the Park Hill neighborhood has been identified. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | December 13, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 3:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was shot, along with an infant, in the Park Hill neighborhood has been identified.

Fa’Quansa Sha’Georgia Ancrum, 30, was shot in the 2100 block of West Oak Street on Dec. 5, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman dies in West Oak Street shooting, child in critical condition

Ancrum was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The infant was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The current condition of the infant has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.