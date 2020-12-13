Woman killed in Park Hill neighborhood shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was shot, along with an infant, in the Park Hill neighborhood has been identified.
Fa’Quansa Sha’Georgia Ancrum, 30, was shot in the 2100 block of West Oak Street on Dec. 5, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.
Ancrum was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries.
The infant was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The current condition of the infant has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
