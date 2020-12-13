18-year-old shot, killed in southwest Louisville identified; Suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An 18-year-old who died after being shot southwest Louisville has been identified.
Armani Hall, 18, was shot in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.
She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.
Adrianna King, 21, was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. According to an arrest slip, King told police she was playing with a gun and accidently shot Hall.
King was charged with one of reckless homicide.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
