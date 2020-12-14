Annual art contest will feature winners on TARC buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Your artwork could be featured on the side of a TARC bus.
The Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation teamed up with TARC for the annual Student Art Contest.
This year’s contest is asking students to reflect on challenges they faced in 2020 and bring hope using a word with the prefix “re” like, reimagine, restart, rebuild, recover, rebirth, reorganize, reconnect and reunite.
The contest is open to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The top winners in each category will be featured on a TARC bus in the spring.
Artwork can be submitted by emailing, designabus@ridetarc.com from Feb. 1 to March 1, 2021 or in person drop off at TARC or KDF locations.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.