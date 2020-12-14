‘The beginning of the end′: Beshear issues promising COVID update as vaccines are administered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first Kentuckians received COVID-19 vaccines Monday, the same day bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen indoor dining rooms at 50% capacity.
“We are going to defeat this virus in 2021,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily COVID briefing in Frankfort.
The first shipment arrived Monday morning at UofL Hospital in Louisville. Around 1,000 people are expected to be vaccinated throughout the day. About 2,000 more doses are also set to be administered in other areas of the state.
“Today we not only received our first set of vaccines, but they have now been administered to the first Kentuckians,” the governor said. “Today marks the beginning of the end of COVID-19.”
Beshear also announced 1,802 more COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and a new positivity rate of 8.5%.
Kentucky now has seen at least 224,890 total cases.
The governor also confirmed 17 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,224.
At least 1,712 people are in the hospital in Kentucky with the virus, with 441 of those patients in intensive care and 243 on ventilators.
As schools continue with virtual learning until after winter break, Beshear confirmed starting Jan. 4, red zone counties in the commonwealth can resume in-person classes. However, he recommended schools not resume classes until Jan. 11.
Virtual learning is still the recommended method of instruction. The governor urged school districts to implement strong virtual learning practices for those students who choose to continue their educations online.
