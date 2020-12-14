Clark Memorial Health administers COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare workers

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The state of Indiana reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths on Monday.
The seven-day positivity rate is 12.5 percent. There are more than 3,000 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
As the Hoosier state continues to battle more coronavirus cases, hospitals on Monday began to administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville received its first vaccine shipment around 6:30 a.m. Monday. By 1 p.m., employees were ready to administer it.
A spokesperson said the hospital’s goal was to administer 30 vaccines per hour until 4 p.m. Per CDC recommendations, frontline healthcare workers were prioritized first.
CEO Martin Padgett described it as a historic moment.
“Starting in mid-March to now mid-December, that short number of months to get to a position where we are giving vaccines to combat a virus that we didn’t even know existed a year ago,” Padgett said. “So historically to do it that fast with the government, the regulators, the pharmaceutical companies, everyone pitching in together to solve one common problem. It’s just unbelievable.”
About 55,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are expected to ship to Indiana initially, and 300,000 by the end of the year.
