COVID vaccine myths: Separating fact from fiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now that the COVID vaccine is rolling out, there is a lot of inaccurate information circulating on social media, or maybe you’ve heard someone say something about it that isn’t true.
Having the facts about the coronavirus vaccine is important in order to get the pandemic under control.
Getting people the coronavirus vaccine is complicated. There has to be enough vaccines, a plan to distribute those vaccines, and folks have to be willing to take them.
The good news, according to recent polls, is the percentage of Americans who say they’ll get the vaccine continues to climb higher, but doctors are already hearing people express their doubts.
”There is going to be some hesitancy, and I can understand why,” Dr. Steven Patton, from Norton Healthcare, said.
Rumors have included claims that the COVID vaccine will microchip and track you, or that the vaccine can alter your DNA.
”That’s not true,” Patton said.
Here are some other things floating around:
- The COVID-19 vaccine will give you the coronavirus. That is false. The COVID-19 vaccines currently developed in the U.S. don’t use the live virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic. It also takes a few weeks for your body to build immunity after getting a COVID-19 vaccination. It’s possible that you could become infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or after being vaccinated. “People might mistakenly correlate that with, ‘Hey, I just got this vaccine, the virus could have already been in your body.’ Sometimes that reaction can occur,” Patton said.
- Some people have said the COVID-19 vaccine is not safe because it was rapidly developed and tested. That’s also false.
“Yes, the data for this vaccine is new, per se, but the technology has been around,” Patton said. “We’ve had vaccinations for many years.”
- We don’t know the long-term side effects. That is true, but there is a lot scientists are looking into.
“What we do know is vaccines,” Patton said. “We are familiar with that process, and normally anything serious will occur in six weeks.”
- If you are wondering, I already had COVID-19 and recovered, so I don’t need to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available. Think again.
”We don’t know how long that natural immunity can last against the virus,” Patton said.
It’s also a myth that there are severe side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.
”Mostly the side effects were headache, fatigue, sore at the injection site,” Patton said.
Those side effects are mild. For some, they lasted a few days and can be treated with medication like ibuprofen or acetaminophen.
For more information about COVID vaccine myths, click here or here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.