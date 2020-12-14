LMPD: 2 injured in crash in carjacked car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people were injured when a car that was reported to be carjacked crashed into a tree.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, an officer saw a Chevrolet Camero that had reportedly been carjacked, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. The officer turned on his lights and the driver took off.
Less than a minute later, the driver of the Camaro lost control and crashed into a tree near the intersection of 22nd and Oregon Streets, police said.
The driver of the Camaro and a passenger were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
