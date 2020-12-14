Local mom sues 2 Shively police officers for tasing her in front of her children

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE)- A local woman has filed a lawsuit against two Shively police officers after she said she was pulled out of her car and tased at least twice in front of her children.
Chastity Stucker said she was driving down Dixie Highway last December when she was stopped and was never told why she was pulled over. The incident was captured on camera.
Stucker’s attorney, Shaun Wimberly Sr., said one officer had the opportunity to inform Stucker why she was being stopped, adding that she had the right to know.
The lawsuit claims Stucker was wrongly tased, arrested, prosecuted, and exposed to physical injuries based on false statements.
“You cannot pull individuals out of their car, then tase them and not expect to be subject to the law,” Wimberly said.
In the video, you can hear police tell Stucker to get out of her car as Stucker appears to be exiting the car. An officer then grabs Stucker and takes her to the back of the car, the videos shows. You hear Stucker ask why she’s being pulled over.
Throughout the incident, you also hear Stucker say she needs her inhaler, that she can’t breath, and screams her arm is breaking. You then see an officer pull out a taser.
Her children and other minors were in the vehicle at the time. During a press conference, Stucker said they feared for their lives, that they were in shock over what was happening.
“I tell them all the officers are not bad,” Stucker said “Do what they tell you to do, but my kids are scared of the police now.”
Not shown on camera is what police allege led up to the arrest.
The arrest report said the incident started after Stucker got into an argument with a hotel clerk at a Comfort Inn. The clerk told police she refused to let her have a party inside the hotel room, after Stucker signed a paper acknowledging parties there are prohibited. The citation also said Stucker then cursed at the clerk and threw mints in the lobby. It also alleged Stucker noticed officers and left in a hurry, getting in her Jeep and making a U-turn at Dixe and Gagle at a high rate of speed.
Stucker’s lawsuit states there are cameras that show the U-turn was legal and she was driving the speed limit. WAVE 3 News asked for the footage, but attorneys said they could not make it public because of the ongoing investigation.
Stucker’s attorneys said there was no domestic situation at the hotel, and the video shows she followed officers’ instructions and was still tased twice in front of her children. WAVE 3 News reached out to the Shively Police Department, which said it can’t comment on an open case.
Stucker is charged with menacing, fleeing police, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Her lawsuit names officer Mike Thompson and an unknown officer.
Stucker is filing a complaint against the two officers for assault and battery, excessive force, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and emotional distress. She’s seeking compensation for violation of her rights, mental anguish and humiliation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.