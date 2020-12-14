Local mom sues 2 Shively police officers for tasing her in front of her children

The arrest report said the incident started after Stucker got into an argument with a hotel clerk at a Comfort Inn. The clerk told police she refused to let her have a party inside the hotel room, after Stucker signed a paper acknowledging parties there are prohibited. The citation also said Stucker then cursed at the clerk and threw mints in the lobby. It also alleged Stucker noticed officers and left in a hurry, getting in her Jeep and making a U-turn at Dixe and Gagle at a high rate of speed.