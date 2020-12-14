Local Pfizer vaccine researchers confident in data for teens and adults

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Food and Drug Administration Advisory Council that recommended approving the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the United States did not vote unanimously; some members were concerned about providing the vaccine to minors since little testing has been done on juveniles. However, it’s approved for anyone 16 and older.
Despite the fact the vaccine didn’t get unanimous approval from the FDA advisory council, local researchers are confident in data they have on the vaccine.
Kentucky Pediatric and Adult Research in Bardstown was one of 152 labs worldwide picked to do clinical trials. Nurses and staff there have been working on the vaccine since Pfizer chose their lab to conduct the research trials.
The moment the approved vaccine touched down in Louisville over the weekend, excitement electrified the public, healthcare workers and those people who have dedicated their lives to finding a cure for COVID.
“To see a vaccine that could potentially put an end to this whole tragedy we’re all dealing with everyday is something that hits home to us all,” Lisa Downs said.
Downs is a nurse who has been hit by the pandemic at home and at work. For about a year, she and her fellow nurses and researching staff haven’t taken a day off, just like the virus impacting lives globally.
”There’s no speeding up, or rushing it,” Kayla Hamilton, a nurse at Kentucky Pediatric and Adult Research said. “The only difference is we’re putting all of our time and effort into it; working days, nights, taking calls on the weekend, holidays. There is no time off.”
Marty Osbourne led the team throughout the Pfizer trial. Osbourne told WAVE 3 News her team has worked diligently and constantly checking on the over 300 patients, who willingly enrolled in the vaccine trial. Those patients came from all different types of race, age and backgrounds.
Osbourne says understanding the process of the vaccine trials and research, she believes there should be confidence in the vaccine, despite the four FDA Advisory Council members who voted against its Emergency Use Authorization.
The four ‘no’ votes were made with concerns over not enough safety data for 16 to 17 year old teens. Only about 600 patients in the 16 to 17-year-old age group took part in Pfizer trials at all of its research labs, Osbourne said.
“The idea with the 16 to 17-year-old population, they were added to the adult population because their bodies should handle the same as the adult population,” she explained.
Osbourne has worked on hundreds of vaccine trials and studies for nearly 30 years. She and her team said they will take the vaccine and ensure their kids do, too.
The Kentucky Pediatric and Adult Research workers said they are still continuing to enroll patients for other vaccine trials, including in the 12 to 15-year-old age group.
