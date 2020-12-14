Louisville VA Medical Center prepares for COVID vaccine distribution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans across the region are awaiting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville is expected to begin distributing it next week. VA leaders said the population they serve has experienced the same increase in cases seen across the commonwealth over the last month.
“Like the rest of the community, we’ve certainly seen a pretty significant increase in overall positive numbers in the veteran community,” Stephen Black, Medical Center Director, said. “Our in-patient numbers, in terms of our in-house beds, have gone up pretty substantially over the last month as well, but we’re holding par like everyone else, and continuing to fight back.”
Black said the Lexington VA is getting the vaccine this week. His team is observing the roll out there and preparing for how they will give out the shot in Louisville.
“We’ve been doing a lot of trial runs,” he said. “We’ve been doing a lot of mock vaccine clinics, just trying to understand better the resources we’ll need to do that.”
Healthcare workers and the most vulnerable veterans will be vaccinated at the Zorn Avenue site first.
The Center is asking patients to wait to be contacted by it to schedule an appointment, rather than call themselves.
“We will call you once we have you set up to come in,” Black said. “You’ll come in. You’ll drive up the hill. It’ll be like getting a flu vaccine. You will get your vaccination.”
The vaccine will be distributed via a drive-thru process.
“We will go over side effects,” Black added. “We’ll talk to you about what to do if you notice side effects. Who to contact. Pretty familiar to the flu vaccine.”
Black said the two-part aspect of the vaccination, typically a little shy of a month apart, makes scheduling a challenging aspect of the assignment.
Those who receive the vaccine at Robley Rex will know when their second appointment will be scheduled before they leave the tent.
VA leaders said the process will be similar to the experience of receiving a flu shot or COVID-19 test at the current drive-thru locations on site.
Robley Rex VA Medical Center has tested around 10,000 veterans so far.
Black said continuing to take precautions will remain important for a while. He added veterans should get their flu shots now, so they wont have to be administered in close sequence with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.