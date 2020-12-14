$80M dishwasher manufacturing line to add jobs in Louisville

“At GE Appliances, we’re on a mission to become the leading appliance company in the United States, and our $80 million investment to add a new dishwasher line at Appliance Park is our latest leap forward on that journey,” GE Appliances vice president for dishwasher products Cinthy Fanning said. “At a time when our research has shown families are using their dishwashers more than ever, we’re excited to expand our product offerings—and our U.S. manufacturing capabilities to give consumers access to more of the appliances they want and need.”