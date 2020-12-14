Man shot dead in Shawnee; LMPD homicide investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives in Louisville are investigating a fatal shooting in Shawnee that happened Monday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of South 38th Street, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff told WAVE 3 News. They arrived to find a man in his 20s who had been shot several times.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital via EMS. Ruoff said he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact LMPD through the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.