Restaurants, bars in KY can resume indoor dining Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting Monday, restaurants and bars in Kentucky can resume indoor dining at 50% capacity.
Governor Andy Beshear made the executive order in November limiting indoor dining until Dec. 13.
Over the last several weeks, restaurants and bars in Kentucky have heavily relied on outdoor patios after restrictions were put in place to close indoor dining.
Restaurants and bars will be required to stop food service at 11 p.m. and will have a curfew of 12 a.m.
Gyms, recreation centers, theaters, venue spaces and other similar businesses will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity starting Dec. 14.
