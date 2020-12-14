Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Mississippi Goodwill

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A shocking story. A 2-year-old child was dropped off by a man at a Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E. around 9:40 a.m. Monday.
Police say the child was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note saying his mother couldn’t take care of him. Law enforcement acted quickly arresting the man in Shelby County.
”It’s terrible. It’s just terrible,” said one Southaven woman.
Police say surveillance video near the Goodwill captured images of a male, female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.
“I was very shocked but the good thing was they dropped him off. Wasn’t beaten or something bad had happened to him, that’s the good thing,” said Southaven resident Renee Harris.
In a statement Goodwill said the police were immediately called after the child was dropped off.
Hours later following numerous tips and with help from the FBI, police say they identified the boy and had one of the suspects in custody.
The tips led the FBI and Shelby County deputies to a Kroger in Trinity Commons around 3:30 in the afternoon. The red car the couple was seen in crashed into another car and several deputy vehicles -- the driver apparently trying to get away.
Southaven police told WMC it is possible the child’s mother did not know the man had her son.
Police say the 2-year-old is in the custody of Mississippi Child Protective Services.
If you have more details on this case call law enforcement at (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.