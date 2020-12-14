UK’s Elzy has “interim” tag removed, is named Cats permanent head coach

“I really appreciate the opportunity to be the new head coach at the University of Kentucky,” Elzy said. “Extremely appreciative to you Mr. Barnhart, President Capilouto, the UK administration and all the UK personnel for the encouragement and support I have received thus far. I want to give a big shoutout to our staff – Niya Butts, Amber Smith, Lin Dunn, Daniel Boice and all of our support staff – you all are amazing. It is the people that make Kentucky special. Our job as a staff is to make sure our players have the best college experience possible. Our motto, we will inspire, impact and influence to make sure our players are ready for life after Kentucky. This is a big responsibility and I am ready for the moment. Thank you to Coach Mitchell for empowering me and giving me the confidence and wings to soar. We hope to make you proud, this year is for you coach. Our players and staff will continue to live by the core values of this program which will be family, hardwork, discipline, accountability and servant leadership. We will put a team on the floor that you will be proud of. Big Blue Nation, I have said it before, I will give you my all along with this staff.”