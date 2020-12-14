UK’s Elzy has “interim” tag removed, is named Cats permanent head coach

(WAVE) - Oldham County High School grad Kyra Elzy has been named the permanent head coach of the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team.
“A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of introducing Kyra Elzy as our interim head women’s basketball coach,” UK director of athletics Mitch Barnhart said. “Circumstances at that point in time were turning quick and had not allowed Kyra and I to talk about her plans, her style and her leadership of our program. Although I thought we would get there, I wanted to have a little more conversation for both of our benefit to make sure there was some alignment and that we both had the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program in the right spot as we thought about it together. Kyra has earned and deserves the opportunity to lead this program into the future. With that, it is my pleasure and my honor to introduce and take away the interim title to announce Kyra Elzy as the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky.”
Elzy’s team is 6-0 and ranked #9 in the country.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to be the new head coach at the University of Kentucky,” Elzy said. “Extremely appreciative to you Mr. Barnhart, President Capilouto, the UK administration and all the UK personnel for the encouragement and support I have received thus far. I want to give a big shoutout to our staff – Niya Butts, Amber Smith, Lin Dunn, Daniel Boice and all of our support staff – you all are amazing. It is the people that make Kentucky special. Our job as a staff is to make sure our players have the best college experience possible. Our motto, we will inspire, impact and influence to make sure our players are ready for life after Kentucky. This is a big responsibility and I am ready for the moment. Thank you to Coach Mitchell for empowering me and giving me the confidence and wings to soar. We hope to make you proud, this year is for you coach. Our players and staff will continue to live by the core values of this program which will be family, hardwork, discipline, accountability and servant leadership. We will put a team on the floor that you will be proud of. Big Blue Nation, I have said it before, I will give you my all along with this staff.”
Elzy received the interim head coach tag from Barnhart on Nov. 12 after Matthew Mitchell retired from coaching. The six straight wins to start the year are the second most in program history for a first-year head coach.
The Cats visit #24 DePaul on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
