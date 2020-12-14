UofL Health employees first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky; Norton, Baptist Health prep for shipment arrivals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “The beginning of these vaccines offer hope,” UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said minutes before becoming the first person in Kentucky to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
UofL Health received 975 doses of the vaccine Monday morning. Gov. Andy Beshear watched as five of its employees were the first to receive it in the state.
Among them was Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor, who has worked in the COVID unit at UofL Health’s Jewish Hospital since March 17.
“I just lost my 27th patient today, so the vaccine I took today was for her family and for the other 26 that I’ve lost,” Briones-Pryor said.
UofL Health plans to distribute the remaining 970 doses to employees in the ER, ICUs and COVID units over the next few weeks.
“We’ve identified around 6,000 who would qualify for the in-patient contact areas,” Smith said. “It’ll take us a few weeks to get through them, but we start today, tomorrow. The emails are going out at noon notifying those first 1,000 that they can sign up.”
“A whole team of us will help with administering,” UofL Health Director of Infection Prevention and Control Sarah Bishop said. “I signed up to work several shifts. I’m real excited. This is one of the things I love doing because it’s prevention, it’s protecting our staff in a way that very few things can do.”
Norton Healthcare is expecting its shipment to arrive no later than Wednesday. The healthcare system will receive 1,950 doses, and plans to offer them to employees who have the highest risk of exposure, regardless of their job title.
“Everyone based on their risk of exposure will get equal footing in the rollout,” Dr. Joseph Flynn, Norton Health Group’s Chief Administrative Officer, said. “The great limiting factor for everyone in the country will be the limitation on the number of doses.”
Baptist Health Louisville is gearing up to receive its shipment of 975 doses on Tuesday. Employees plan to begin administering the first vaccines Wednesday and will space them out among the different hospital departments in case any of its employees experience adverse reactions to the vaccine that keep them out of work.
While the end of the pandemic could be on the horizon, Baptist Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Anderson advised the public not to let their guards down.
“People are still going to get sick, and before the vaccine is widespread throughout the nation, masks still need to be there, social distancing still needs to be there, but as we get to the summer months then can we start getting some sense of normality back,” Anderson said.
Employees from all three healthcare systems will work in shifts to administer the vaccine to staff. The second booster shot is slated to arrive in Kentucky later this month, Beshear said.
