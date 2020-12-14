23 UofL to meet #12 Wisconsin on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The #23 UofL men’s basketball team will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to face #12 Wisconsin (4-1) on Saturday at 12 p.m.
The game will be televised on ESPN2.
It was originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, but was postponed due to a COVID pause in the UofL program.
The Cards (4-0) returned to practice on Thursday. Their game against NC State, originally scheduled for December 16, was also postponed. A game against UNC Greensboro on December 4 was also canceled.
UofL head coach Chris Mack previews the matchup on Inside the Cards on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on WAVE 3 News.
