Accused killer of popular protester had history of trouble with the law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of carjacking and killing a popular Louisville protester wasn’t supposed to even have a gun, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
After being charged Sunday in the carjacking, Ashton Nally was given additional charges from the state Tuesday, including murder, robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in relation to Travis Nagdy’s death last month.
Nally, 20, already was familiar with law enforcement.
In 2018, Nally was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and fleeing and evading police, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty to those charges in July 2019, and was sentenced to server two years.
About six months prior to that arrest, in October 2019, Radcliff police encountered Nally during what investigators described at the time as a bad drug deal.
Radcliff police told WAVE 3 News that Nally was shot four times during that incident. He was originally a co-defendant in the case, but was acquitted of those charges.
Monday, WAVE 3 News shared exclusive details about how LMPD and the FBI were able to track Nally down in association with Nagdy’s death. Police found separate surveillance videos of Nally; one of them, the arrest affidavit said, showed Nally speeding away from the crime scene in Nagdy’s vehicle.
LMPD also found a pair of broken eyeglasses in Nagdy’s vehicle, which Nally crashed not too long after the shooting, the documents said. Detectives were later able to confirm the glasses belonged to Nally.
Police also received information from two tipsters, along with text messages and statements allegedly made by Nally admitting to the shooting.
In the arrest affidavit, the FBI presented records of Nally’s Google searches, which included how to delete information off a phone and inquiries on Louisville’s latest homicide victims.
Authorities also interviewed his mother, who gave Nally a ride after the shooting, without knowing what her son had allegedly done. She told police her son had “many demons.”
Nally is expected to be arraigned on the state charges Dec. 22.
