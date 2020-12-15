Baptist Health receives first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine continues to pour into Louisville.
Baptist Health Louisville received its first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine Tuesday morning. The shipment, containing 975 doses, was wheeled into the hospital around 9:30 a.m. and placed in its ultra-low freezer for overnight storage. On Wednesday, the hospital will begin vaccinating frontline workers.
“Hopefully, this is the beginning of the end over the next several months,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Anderson said. “The whole team, everyone working on this, has done so much just for this preparation, and hopefully, the icing on the cake will be tomorrow when the first person gets their vaccination.”
Anderson said the plan is to vaccinate 35 employees Wednesday and continue to vaccinate in waves, in order to monitor everyone for potential side effects, while maintaining maximum hospital capacity.
Baptist Health’s Infectious Disease Pharmacist Shaina Doyen told WAVE 3 News though side effects could be possible and may cause brief illness, they should not make people nervous.
“A lot of these systemic side effects that are mentioned -- that may include fatigue, muscle aches, pain at the injection site -- this is just ultimately a response that your body is having in which it’s building up that immune response,” Doyen said. “So that if you do come in contact with the virus, then your body is actually able to fight it off.”
Despite the excitement, Anderson told WAVE 3 News the fight is not over yet. He said people need to remain vigilant over the next few months, especially as Christmas and the new year draw closer.
“You know, just because we have the vaccine, which is a great thing obviously, we still have several months of ‘everything is the same,’” Anderson said. “We’re still going to see the people in the ER. We’re still going to see people who have infections. We’re unfortunately still going to have people in the ICU and even more unfortunately, we’re still going to have deaths. So we can’t underestimate that you still have to mask, still have to have social distancing.”
Doyen echoed that concern, but said she’s confident in the vaccine’s efficacy.
“We’ve planned and we’re ready for this and I think everything will go well and if it does, then we’ll continue to increase,” Doyen said.
