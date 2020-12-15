Beshear confirms 2,946 more COVID cases, 15 deaths Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear issued the latest update on COVID in Kentucky Tuesday from the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort.
Beshear announced that seven more hospitals in the state received Pfizer vaccine deliveries, including Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health in Louisville. It was the second day of vaccine shipments in Kentucky.
“Yesterday was the best day I’ve had in nine months, best day since March 6,” Beshear said, “and today feels just as good.”
The Moderna vaccine is up for Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration later this week, the governor said.
“[The vaccine is] the modern day medical miracle for which I am grateful,” Beshear exclaimed, “grateful to God, grateful to those who worked on creating it.”
He said 2,946 new cases of COVID were confirmed Tuesday. The new rolling average positivity rate was 8.53%.
Fifteen more people were confirmed to have died of COVID.
“We believe in the very least we have plateaued in terms of deaths in the last two weeks,” the governor stated.
At least 1,788 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with COVID-19, including 438 patients in the ICU and 246 on a ventilator.
Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack stressed the importance of reducing the size of social gatherings and wearing masks.
“I no longer know what to say to those who don’t believe this: There is a direct correlation between those people getting close to each other,” Stack stated, “You spray snot and spit on each other, and you get sick.”
Stack said it is more important than ever to stay away from people unwilling to wear masks in public.
