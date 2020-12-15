Beshear discusses state vaccine rollout with Dr. Birx

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday discussed the state’s vaccine rollout during a meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.
Beshear said Birx is excited about the plan to vaccinate those in assisted living, and believes the commonwealth may be one of the first in the country to do so.
Those vaccinations could begin as soon as Monday.
Beshear acknowledged the vaccine rollout is a massive logistical challenge, but added that he’s ready.
“The first part of the rollout is structured in a way to where it is going to go well because we’re targeting very discreet populations on hospitals,” he said. “We’re targeting a population that is used to giving vaccines, and you can do it on-site. With the long-term care, the program is set up through CVS and Walgreens, so that’s going to be very systematic. It’s when we get through those populations, and for us -- our educators, EMS, other first responders -- that it’s going to be real challenging.”
Beshear said he plans to get his vaccine next week. But the exact day depends on when the FDA approves Moderna’s vaccine.
