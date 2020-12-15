Dawne Gee tests positive for COVID-19

Dawne said, “I lost my little cousin last week. I didn’t go to the funeral because they could only have a certain number of people. I thought to myself that’s God’s way of protecting me but it was God’s way of protecting them because Friday, the day of the funeral I was probably Covid positive. I didn’t feel bad and didn’t know but that is how it spreads. If I would have gathered with my family things could be a lot worse in days to come.”