Dawne Gee tests positive for COVID-19

Dawne Gee tests positive for COVID-19
Dawne Gee
By Sarah Jackson | December 15, 2020 at 8:09 AM EST - Updated December 15 at 8:12 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Another member of the WAVE 3 News team announced a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dawne Gee posted on Facebook Monday that she received a positive result.

In her post, Dawne said she did not have a fever or cough. She said she did have an asthma attack and a headache when she decided to get tested.

I am grateful every single day of my life...for something! There is always, always, always something to be grateful...

Posted by Dawne Gee (WAVE-TV) on Monday, December 14, 2020

Dawne said, “I lost my little cousin last week. I didn’t go to the funeral because they could only have a certain number of people. I thought to myself that’s God’s way of protecting me but it was God’s way of protecting them because Friday, the day of the funeral I was probably Covid positive. I didn’t feel bad and didn’t know but that is how it spreads. If I would have gathered with my family things could be a lot worse in days to come.”

Dawne said she has been sleeping and is grateful.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.