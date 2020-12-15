Federal charges stand for suspect in Louisville protester killing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing a well-known Louisville protester appeared in court Tuesday to see if he would be kept in custody.
Ashton Nally is accused of shooting Travis Nagdy last month during a carjacking that turned deadly.
Nally, who was charged Sunday in the carjacking, was ordered to remain in custody while he awaits a possible murder charge.
In court Tuesday, attorneys laid out the details of the Nov. 23 incident on Crittenden Drive. During the hearing, it was revealed that Nally texted a friend saying he “planned to hit a lick.”
An agent testified that Nally planned on committing a robbery. Nagdy was warming up his car when, officers said, video footage shows a man they identified as Nally approaching and demanding Nagdy give him his car, prompting an argument.
Police got a call about shots fired, and when officers arrived, they found Nagdy had been shot three times. Video footage from nearby homes, anonymous tips and even a pair of eyeglasses left behind (after the suspect crashed Nagdy’s car just a few block away) helped officers connect Nally to the shooting.
Nally’s family members and multiple acquaintances in Madisonville, Ky., where he was arrested, said he bragged about shooting and killing someone in Louisville.
An agent also testified that while in custody, Nally said “it’s amazing what an anonymous tip can do.”
The FBI is still testing DNA from swabs from the car and eyeglasses. The judge decided there is probable cause for the federal carjacking charge. It carries a maximum sentence of death, a fine of $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.
