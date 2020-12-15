Fischer announces creation of Vaccine Distribution Task Force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday his office has created a task force to facilitate vaccine distribution in Louisville.
Pfizer was the first company to get emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, but with more pharmaceutical companies producing vaccines, Fisher called on doctors and community leaders to step up. All across Louisville, the Vaccine Distribution Task Force will work to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who eventually want it.
“We’re going to pull together leaders in our community,” Chairwoman Dr. Sarah Hartlage said.
The Vaccine Distribution Task Force will focus on what Louisville needs as more rounds of vaccines are expected to hit the market.
“We still have a lot of work to do. In between now and the time we get everybody vaccinated,” Chairman William Altman said.
The group is a conglomeration of doctors and community leaders the chairmen say will focus on informing people of all ages, race and backgrounds about the importance of vaccinations, planning out logistics like moving the vaccine, delivery and storage, and acquiring the vaccine doses as they become available.
”Very few people are going to be getting the vaccine in January, February and even in March, because of the prioritization of who is going to get it,” Altman said.
The testing task force had to learn about the challenges the community faces with getting people tested for the virus, and much of the same challenges are expected with the vaccination rollout.
“For example, we know we need to reach our healthcare workers and first responders in the early round,” Hartlage said. “After that, things get a little bit more gray; we want to make sure that gray area is as equitable as possible.”
Because they said the vaccine is the best chance at getting life back to normal; the task force will work with the Federal and State government to get resources Louisville needs.
Doctor Sarah Moyer, the Louisville Health Department chief health strategist, said with Moderna set to be granted Emergency Use Authorization on Thursday from the FDA, another vaccine roll out could happen before Christmas.
The city’s testing task force will continue to find places to serve communities needing pop up sites.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.