FORECAST: Rain & snow late tonight into Wednesday

- LATE TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY: Snow north, rain south, brief mix in between. Minor snow accumulations possible.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain surges northward through Kentucky tonight, changing to snow once it hits the I-64 corridor early Wednesday morning. Roads along and south of I-64 will be just wet, while it’ll be cold enough for some travel issues early Wednesday north of I-64.
Snow will accumulate 1-2″ in areas north of I-64, while along I-64 in the Louisville area it’ll be less than 1″. Those in Central and Southern KY will see mainly rain. We’ll all rise above freezing after sunrise, alleviating any road issues by midday.
Even though the rain and snow will be largely gone, moisture lingering behind Wednesday’s system will produce some flurries and isolated spots of freezing drizzle Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Watch out for a few slick spots! The flurry and freezing drizzle chance will linger into Thursday, but will shut down before evening. Highs on Thursday will only reach into the mid to upper 30s.
Temperatures will moderate by the weekend, but it will still be cool with highs in the 40s. Another disturbance brings a chance for showers this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.