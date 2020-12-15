Input wanted for outdoor learning area at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Waterfront Park officials are working to create an outdoor learning area and are asking for feedback from the community.
The 1.5-acre outdoor experiential learning area is being created with the Kentucky Science Center and will feature a towboat propeller, moving a conveyor belt and an place to role play as an excavator operator.
The area is part of the park’s Phase IV expansion and will connect downtown and west Louisville on the Waterfront and will include an observation pier, exercise area and a playground.
Phase IV includes more than 22 acres of land.
A questionnaire for community members can be filled out by clicking here. Input will remain open until Jan. 29.
