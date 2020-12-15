John Boel is latest WAVE 3 News anchor to test positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Another member of the WAVE 3 News team announced a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday.
John Boel has been nursing a back injury for several months and was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday, but his pre-surgery COVID test came back positive.
John said he’s not suffering any COVID symptoms, but he’ll obviously go into quarantine effective immediately. The WAVE 3 News family wishes John well as he recovers.
On Monday, Dawne Gee reported having tested positive for COVID. Lauren Jones has been out for several weeks recovering from COVID, and her morning co-anchor, Brian Shlonsky, returned to work recently after battling the virus.
