John Boel is latest WAVE 3 News anchor to test positive for COVID-19

John Boel is latest WAVE 3 News anchor to test positive for COVID-19
John Boel posted on Facebook on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID.
By WAVE3.com Staff | December 15, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 3:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Another member of the WAVE 3 News team announced a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday.

John Boel has been nursing a back injury for several months and was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday, but his pre-surgery COVID test came back positive.

John said he’s not suffering any COVID symptoms, but he’ll obviously go into quarantine effective immediately. The WAVE 3 News family wishes John well as he recovers.

(Story continues below the tweet)

Day before scheduled disc surgery to fix this mess - got a call informing me insurance not paying so they’d have to...

Posted by John Boel on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

On Monday, Dawne Gee reported having tested positive for COVID. Lauren Jones has been out for several weeks recovering from COVID, and her morning co-anchor, Brian Shlonsky, returned to work recently after battling the virus.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.