Kentucky nurse shares vaccine experience, encourages others to get COVID shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those charged with taking care of the sick in the middle of the pandemic are also the people who will be modeling the importance of getting vaccinated. One Kentucky nurse is hoping to share her experience to encourage others to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.
Delanor Manson, the CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association, is participating in a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial. She received an injection Friday. The study is double-blind so Manson doesn’t know if she got a placebo, but she is hoping for the real thing.
She joked she’d be willing to treat the trial workers with something sweet to get it.
“I’m hoping that I’m getting the vaccine,” Manson said. “In fact, I tried to bribe people, but they wouldn’t go for it. They’re like, ‘No it’s random. The computer does it. It doesn’t matter what ice cream that you offer or whatever. We still can’t do it.’”
Manson said she believes she will be receiving only a single shot, instead of the double-pronged approach the Pfizer vaccine currently approved for distribution is using.
“We have too many people testing positive and the possibility of them dying,” she said. “So, if it were a six-part shot, I’d take it.”
So far, Manson said she only had a brief headache the day she received the injection, but has a had no symptoms or energy issues otherwise.
“It was an unusual kind of headache,” she said. “I have headaches periodically because of allergies, but it was different. So, again, I’m thinking, ‘I must have the vaccine. This is wonderful.’”
The trial requires Manson to check in several times a week to report any possible symptoms.
She also shared her story online. She said the goal is encourage others to get vaccinated when they get the chance, especially dispelling reluctance and distrust among people of color.
Manson wrote in a Facebook post that is critical because they are currently being disproportionately impacted by the virus.
“We recommend that black and brown people get the facts and take the vaccine,” She said. “It is extremely important that we live and this is one of the ways that we can ensure we do that.”
Manson said getting the vaccine is simple gesture nurses across the country will be grateful people do.
