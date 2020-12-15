Man found dead in Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in Iroquois Park.
Officers responded to a report of a person down in the 7000 block of Sanders Gate Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
When officers arrived, they found a man was dead. His name has not been released, but investigators said they think he was in his 20s.
Ruoff said foul play is suspected.
Information about suspects or motives wasn’t immediately available.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
