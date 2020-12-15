Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot multiple times in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified.
Marion Pryor, 24, was shot in the 600 block of South 38th Street on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.
Pryor was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating his death. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact LMPD through the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
