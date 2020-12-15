Massive COVID-19 warehouse hiding in plain sight in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Up close, the structure is massive and seems to go on forever.
Until recently, a 1-million-square-foot warehouse, the equivalent of 10 city blocks, sat quietly off of Interstate 65 south of Shepherdsville.
Now buzzing with activity, Bullitt County officials say they only recently discovered what was going on inside.
”We really didn’t know it had anything to do with the vaccine until literally last Tuesday,” Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers said.
Summers described a walk through at the warehouse with McKesson Corporation officials that revealed the presence of a 15,000-square-foot refrigerator and an equal-sized sub-zero freezer. Contracted by the CDC, the company describes itself as a centralized distributor of COVID-19 vaccines.
Outside the warehouse’s Clermont Road location, you can also see a fleet of refrigerated trailers, all apparently ready to handle the storage and transport of large numbers of doses of vaccine. But right now, public officials are still guessing on the scope of the operations.
”I know a lifeboat’s been launched but I don’t know where it’s been launched from or launched to,” Shepherdsville Mayor Curtis Hockenbury said. “But it’s a good thing, if it is.”
County officials say McKesson could be hiring up to 600 people. A McKesson billboard on I-65 advertises the need for material handlers at $20 an hour.
“They had 168 employees there,” Summers aid. “And what’s so great about this is that they’re planning on going to 600. And that’s really a shot in the arm for our economy out here.”
Questions about the Bullitt County operations were not immediately answered by the company.
McKesson spokesman David Matthews said he is “prioritizing incoming inquiries as they come in” and will respond in the future.
