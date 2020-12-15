SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Of course the main focus is on the wave of rain/snow moving in tonight into Wednesday. It continues to trend with minor look to it as temperatures are marginal with not only the type of precipitation but also at the ground level which will be a factor on accumulations and slick spots.
TIMING: Moisture moves in from the west tonight. Due to dry air initially, whatever falls will not reach the ground. That will change after say 2 or 3am when we should see light rain develop more and more over Kentucky and light snow over Indiana. The mix zone will continue through sunrise along I-64 with the snow zone north holding on and rain zone south...expanding. Most areas should see drizzle by late morning/midday with some light snow closer to Jennings Co. We’ll all be well above freezing so just wet roads expected for the daytime period.
AMOUNTS: There will be a zone in the middle where it’ll either be a cold rain or a rain/snow/sleet mix. The rate once again plays a role as usually the case. A more intense rate, the better the chance to see a brief wet snow burst. That zone of uncertainly is of course near Louisville. Confidence in snow is higher to the north of Louisville where maybe an inch or so could fall. Those south of Louisville still look to have the least amount of cold air available so mainly rain for you guys. For those in that ‘iffy” zone, we’ll keep watching the data trends into this afternoon as we are already colder that most of the data was suggesting for this morning. This is why modeling is just a tool we can use, the radar and YOUR reports will be key tonight/Wednesday.
Given we have been in a snow drought, I get why every flake is counted by snowlovers right now. But the east coast is going to get all the “fun” with this one.
The video will go into much more detail including the setup that we are watching Thursday + Christmas Eve.
