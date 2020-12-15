SnowTALK! Weather Blog

AMOUNTS: There will be a zone in the middle where it’ll either be a cold rain or a rain/snow/sleet mix. The rate once again plays a role as usually the case. A more intense rate, the better the chance to see a brief wet snow burst. That zone of uncertainly is of course near Louisville. Confidence in snow is higher to the north of Louisville where maybe an inch or so could fall. Those south of Louisville still look to have the least amount of cold air available so mainly rain for you guys. For those in that ‘iffy” zone, we’ll keep watching the data trends into this afternoon as we are already colder that most of the data was suggesting for this morning. This is why modeling is just a tool we can use, the radar and YOUR reports will be key tonight/Wednesday.