Assisted living facilities among next group waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long-term care facilities staff and residents are waiting for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Christopher Cullen, Atria Senior Living’s Deputy General Counsel, is watching what’s happening with the vaccine at the state and federal levels.
“This is a monumental task,” Cullen said. “You’re taking something that’s going to have to go to hundreds of millions of people and figure out how are you going to manage that distribution flow.”
His job is to help prepare residents and staff at Atria Senior Living locations across the country.
“What we’ve been trying to do a prepare for the logistics that come with trying to understand how this is going to be handled in the 26 different states we operate in as well we up in Canada,” he said. Atria operates independent living, assisted living and memory care.
The vaccine comes at a critical time, with 66% of Kentucky’s COVID-19 deaths coming from long-term care facilities.
“The vaccine is such a welcome development and it’s really critical that we all take the next step of taking it and hopefully moving out of this pandemic,” Cullen said.
Data from Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services shows of the Atria Senior Living’s six locations in the commonwealth, 50 residents have tested positive since March and six have died. Forty staff members have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.
Those numbers are similar to dozens of other facilities across the state. With them in mind, Kentucky is putting long-term care facilities at the front of the line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Atria is partnering with CVS for the vaccine distribution for their facilities. Once the state decides where the vaccines will go, CVS will contact Atria’s assisted living facilities to start distribution.
“We believe it’s very important that everybody take the vaccine. We are going to strongly encourage it, subject to perhaps some limited exceptions,” Cullen said, adding that they have been vocal about that to their staff and residents since the beginning.
It’s unclear specifically when assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities will get the vaccine, but Kentucky’s goal is Dec. 21; Cullen said they are expecting their facilities to receive vaccines by the end of December or early January.
“This is such an optimistic moment and I hope people embrace it that way. because you know this has been a very challenging pandemic to navigate,” Cullen said. “I don’t know anyone who’s life hasn’t been affected in some way and I think we have stayed strong and we’re getting through it, This is a very, very big piece of that path. And I’d like people to embrace it to the extent that they will.”
Cullen is asking for families and staff members to be patient, as the information is fluid, and they are still waiting so see if the Moderna vaccine will be approved this week.
