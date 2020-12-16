Baptist Health Louisville vaccinates first group of frontline workers for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Louisville administered its first COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday, giving the shot to 35 healthcare workers.
Baptist Health Louisville received its first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine Tuesday morning. The shipment, containing 975 doses, was wheeled into the hospital around 9:30 a.m. and placed in its ultra-low freezer for overnight storage. On Wednesday, the hospital began vaccinating frontline workers.
“This is something we’ve been waiting for for the whole year,” pulmonologist Dr. Subin Jain said. “For 90 percent of the time, I think myself included, none of the experts thought we would get so far so quickly. So, this is amazing medicine. This is amazing for the healthcare workers. This is amazing for the patients. This is amazing for everybody to get back to a normal life.”
Jain was the first person to receive the vaccine Wednesday, and said its arrival is a symbol the country has turned the corner in its fight against the deadly virus.
“It was exhilarating,” Jain said. “It was exciting. It was a sense of relief. And like everybody likes to say, ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’ Just don’t get hit by the car now.”
Nurse Rene White followed soon after, and was brought to tears by the gravity of the moment.
“This is scary too but we can’t live in fear,” White said. “(We have to take it) one day at a time. We have to take care of our patients. We have to protect ourselves in order to protect our family and our patients. Every morning when I leave, I kiss and I hug my husband and I expect to do that when I go home.”
Baptist Healths Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Anderson told WAVE 3 News the plan was to vaccinate 35 employees Wednesday and continue to vaccinate in waves, in order to monitor everyone for potential side effects, while maintaining maximum hospital capacity.
Anderson said he hopes to administer all 975 doses by Christmas. The second Pfizer shot, a booster injection proven to increase immunity to COVID-19 to 95 percent, is expected to arrive at Baptist Health Louisville within the next three weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.