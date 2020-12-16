Black community leaders advocate for COVID vaccine after many say they are skeptical

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As COVID vaccinations are administered across the country, Black Americans remain among the groups with the least confidence in the vaccine, according to a recent study.
Nationally, Black people are more likely to be diagnosed, hospitalized, and die from COVID compared to white people, the study said.
The Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 35 percent of Black Americans would probably or definitely not get the vaccine even if it was determined to be safe by scientists and widely available for free.
The U.S. Surgeon General said one of his biggest fears is skepticism and distrust surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine among minority communities. Many Black doctors, medical providers, community leaders are taking key roles in doing something they say should have been done many years ago: Working to build trust in medicine in Black communities and acknowledge past harms.
“If you ask me, ‘Will I get the vaccine?’ I’ll say yes,” Dr. Steven Patton, from Norton Healthcare, said. “We have to have these conversations, ‘Why do you feel this way? Is there a way I can give you additional information so you can make a well-informed decision?’”
The reluctance for some comes from how fast the vaccine came about. Another factor is history.
”This country’s long history with how African-Americans have been used or mistreated by the medical community,” Lyndon Pryor, from the Louisville Urban League, said.
That’s why people in the Black community who have taken part in vaccine trials are now speaking out.
“I wanted to make sure that when the vaccine came out, it is effective, especially on African-Americans,” Ashley Nealy, a Pfizer vaccine trial participant, told NBC’s TODAY show. “Because what could happen is that if we don’t have enough Black people participating in a trial, when the vaccine comes out, we could still be back in the same boat forever.”
“I felt that I might be able to have an impact that has some credibility, for the patients that I take care of every day who look just like me,” Dr. Lou Edje, Associate Dean at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, told CNBC Business News. Edje took part in the Moderna vaccine trial. The trust factor is key, he said, because development of a vaccine isn’t as effective unless enough people get vaccinated.
The Louisville Urban League has served as a COVID testing site, and volunteers have been out promoting testing. Now that the vaccine is in our area, they are already having critical talks to get the vaccine to people.
”We are going to be sitting on a couple of different teams, one for the city and one for the state, that has to do with vaccination and the outreach they will be making,” Pryor said.
The Louisville Urban League said just like there have been numerous testing sites in the community, there also has to be easily accessible vaccination sites for everyone.
