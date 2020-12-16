Cards sign 21, Cats 18 and Hoosiers 14 on National Signing Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL, UK and IU all added to their football rosters on Wednesday.
The Cards signed 21 new players, with 10 expected to enroll in January.
UofL head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff kept the class together after his talks with South Carolina a few weeks ago.
“Our guys knew that we were focused on Louisville and we were focused on getting this program to the top,” Satterfield said, “and so there really, you mentioned handling, there really wasn’t that, it was just the relationships we’ve been able to build with these guys over the course of months, 10 months.”
The Cards were 4-7 in 2020, and will not be going to a bowl game.
“Well, Vince has been in communication with the ACC this week and we’re not in line for a bowl and we’re moving forward for next season,” Satterfield said.
The Cards could add a transfer, with an emphasis on finding a quarterback.
Kentucky signed 18 on Wednesday. Seven of the 18 were from the Bluegrass State.
“I think the big story line for this class is the state of Kentucky,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “I really feel like that was a priority for us coming into it and really worked the state exceptionally hard.”
North Hardin stars La’Vell Wright and Jordan Lovett are among the eight early enrollees.
“Jordan Lovett, big time defensive back that we’re happy to add to this program,” Stoops said, “and La’Vell, La’Vell Wright is a phenomenal running back. He’ll fit good in this new system we’re gonna run, he’ll fit good in any system.”
The 4-6 Cats will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.
Indiana is 6-1 and #11 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Tom Allen used that momentum to add 14 players to his roster on Wednesday.
“Really, really anxious to get these guys on campus here, we’ve got five of them will be mid-year guys, and so that’s really exciting as well,” Allen said. “I just to make sure that you know we have five of the top 11 in the state of Indiana that signed with us here at this university, so that’s a special, special thing to me, very important. It’s been a priority from the beginning to see our best players in Indiana choose to stay home.”
The early signing period runs from December 16-18.
