Clark County announces new COVID restrictions

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clark County Health Department has issued new coronavirus restrictions that begin Friday.
Restaurants will be restricted to 75-percent capacity.
Bars must close by 10 p.m., and no customers are allowed to sit at the bar. Drinks must be served at socially-distant tables.
Social gatherings and events are limited to a maximum of 50 people and cannot exceed 50 percent of a building’s capacity.
Clark County is in the Orange Zone, and the health department is trying to avoid red-zone status.
The new restrictions are in place through Jan. 2.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.