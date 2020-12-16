Clark County announces new COVID restrictions

December 16, 2020

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clark County Health Department has issued new coronavirus restrictions that begin Friday.

Restaurants will be restricted to 75-percent capacity.

Bars must close by 10 p.m., and no customers are allowed to sit at the bar. Drinks must be served at socially-distant tables.

Social gatherings and events are limited to a maximum of 50 people and cannot exceed 50 percent of a building’s capacity.

Clark County is in the Orange Zone, and the health department is trying to avoid red-zone status.

The new restrictions are in place through Jan. 2.

