Coen named Cats new offensive coordinator

(WAVE) - Liam Coen was officially introduced on Tuesday as the new offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky football team.
The 35 year-old is currently the assistant quarterbacks coach for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.
The Rhode Island native was the offensive coordinator at Maine in 2016-17.
“I believe that this system is extremely friendly to the style of play that the SEC is, run the football, play action, move the quarterback spot, move the launch spot, because the defensive line is so dynamic at that level,” Coen said.
He replaces Eddie Gran and co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw, who were relieved of their duties after the Cats regular season finale.
