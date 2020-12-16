Double homicide investigation underway in Cloverleaf

By Shellie Sylvestri | December 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 7:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating a fatal double shooting in Cloverleaf.

Deputies got a call about an apparent shooting around 5:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gagel Avenue, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. When the responding officers arrived, they found two men dead with gunshot wounds.

A WAVE 3 News photographer said the crime scene is at a gas station.

No suspect information was provided by Mitchell.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

