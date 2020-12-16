E’town Panthers chasing a perfect season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -51 years after winning the only football state championship in school history, E’town gets another shot on Saturday.
Ross Brown is in his first year as the head coach at E’town, and what a year it has been, the Panthers are 12-0 and averaging over 45 points a game.
“It’s surreal, really, I never dreamed this, being this is my first year as a head coach,” Brown said, “but like I’ve said before it doesn’t really surprise me, knowing what those kids are capable of.”
E’town quarterback Clay Games has thrown 30 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.
“It’s a dream come true, it’s something that our class has talked about doing since we were in third or fourth grade,” Games said, “so it’s special to be here, I know it means a whole to the community back in E’town.”
Brown knows the kids well, because has been on the staff for years, His dad, Mark Brown, won 331 games, fifth all-time in state history, at Marion County, Nelson County, John Hardin and E’town. He won the 1996 4A title at Nelson County and took John Hardin to 2009 5A final.
“Oh I lean on him heavy and not only for football strategy and those type of things, but of the little things leading up during this week,” Ross said.
It also helps to have a den full of talented Panthers.
“We are led by a bunch of seniors this year, that just don’t want to lose,” Brown said.
Games says a journey with plenty of ups and downs has toughened up the group. “Competitiveness and resiliency are the first two words that come to mind. We’ve had some significant adversity through our four years at E’town and we’ve always been able to overcome that,” he said.
The final step is a date with 10-0 Ashland Blazer in the 3A final on Saturday at 11 am at Kroger Field.
Mark Brown is still around, Ross says his dad spots for him during games from the press box and he also worked with the freshmen and sophomores this season. The Panthers join KCD, Male and Trinity as the area teams in the state finals this weekend.
Catch the season finale of Game On with Super MVP Deion Branch, UofL’s all-time leading passer, Chris Redman, and three-time state champion head coach, Bob Redman, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.