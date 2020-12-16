First of 3 Angel Tree distribution days a success

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Supporters all across WAVE Country helped make this holiday season brighter for children in our community.
Wednesday, gifts purchased for the Salvation Army Angel Tree started going to their intended homes.
Salvation Army officials admitted at the beginning of the season they were nervous and did not know what to expect on distribution day. They understood many people were struggling with finances, malls were closed and businesses they used to hang angels for adoption, were working from home.
The organization wasn’t sure where everyone was going to get gifts or if they would have the ability to do so. However, come distribution day, it received more gifts than ever before. Louisville really stood up for its community this year.
Due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army spread out the distribution days. Instead of two days there were three. About half of the number of families and volunteers were in and out of the building at a given time.
One grandmother was at the Joy Center picking up gifts for her three grandchildren. She said she was raising them alone with no help and needed more support than ever this year.
“They’re going to be surprise they’re going to really be happy,” she said. “I don’t know how they’ve done it. Bless them, thank you, whoever joined in and helped I appreciate every bit of it.”
The Salvation Army posted angels online to get adopted this year. Its virtual adoption hit a record, with 2,000 angels adopted.
The final distribution day is Friday at the Joy Center in Louisville.
