FORECAST: Flurries & cold remain for the time being

- THURSDAY: Cold with flurries
- WEEKEND: Milder with scattered rain showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A burst of snow showers and even some freezing drizzle is possible around sunset this evening, followed by a smaller snowflake and freezing drizzle chance overnight. Watch for a few slick spots as lows get into the 20s to near 30 degrees.
While an isolated snowflake or patch of freezing drizzle is possible early in the morning, most of Thursday will be spent mainly cloudy and dry with cold highs in the 30s.
Clouds will break up Thursday night, potentially allowing you to see the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter in the southwest sky just after sunset. They’ll appear as two very close bright dots. It’ll be cold Thursday night as lows drop into the 20s for all.
Friday is shaping up to be a milder day thanks to a mix of sun and clouds combined with a southerly wind. Highs will be in the 40s in the afternoon.
We will have milder temperatures in the upper 40s by the weekend with another chance for a few showers.
Long range indicators show another blast of cold air arriving in time for Christmas!
