FORECAST: Off & on rain/snow into the afternoon

- RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS: Mainly a cold rain this afternoon with a mix north
- FREEZING DRIZZLE: Possible overnight with only elevated objects affected
- COLD THURSDAY: Blustery day with scattered snow showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a rain/sleet/snow mix through midday before just mainly drizzle in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle through the 30s for most areas, 40s south.
A batch of rain/snow showers expected near sunset or just afternoon, flurries or even light freezing drizzle possible overnight. No major travel issues expected.
Thursday will be a cold, wintry day with scattered flurries and even a few snow showers at times. Only minor accumulations expected. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s as the day goes along. Flurry chances shut off tomorrow evening. Clouds decrease Thursday night as temperatures plummet into the upper teens and 20s.
After a quiet day on Friday, showers return to the forecast on Saturday.
