Foul play suspected in woman’s death on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death on Cane Run Road.
Dispatchers were called about “a person down” inside of a home around noon Wednesday in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road. A woman was found dead by responding officers, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
Her identity has not yet been released.
Mitchell said foul play is suspected, though the victim’s cause of death was not revealed.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
